Chargers' Keenan Allen gets mega-viral salute from LeBron James

The Los Angeles Chargers are part of a winning city. The Dodgers just won their second consecutive World Series and the Lakers near the top of the Western conference. The Bolts are 7-3 and looking to make a deep playoff run for the first time with Justin Herbert at the helm.

Playing in Hollywood means stars in other sports recognize greatness when they see it. The Chargers won 25-10 on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there was one more storyline to follow after the game.

Keenan Allen, a franchise legend, had just two catches for 19 yards against the Steelers. However, his second catch helped him surpass Antonio Gates and become the Chargers' franchise leader in receptions with 956.

Allen's huge milestone caught the attention of none other than LeBron James.

Keenan Allen gets major shoutout from LeBron after making history

A true fan of football, LeBron is always glued to the TV on Sundays to watch action from around the league. Allen, 33, has shown no signs of slowing down in his second stint with the Chargers. He has 52 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Allen's last 100-yard game came a few weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts, when he hauled in 11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. It's ironic that his worst game of the season, when he had two catches for 19 yards on Sunday, was the one where he broke a Chargers record.

Allen and the Chargers' next opponent will be the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

