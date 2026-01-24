Chargers are Rooting for Philip Rivers Once Again to Save Their 2026 Coaching Plans

It has been seven years since the Los Angeles Chargers legend Philip Rivers started a game for them. Now, the Chargers are still finding themselves rooting for him, even outside of his one-of-a-kind career return in 2025.

This time, the rooting falls into the coaching realm, something that Rivers has openly discussed as something he wanted to do while with the Chargers franchise. Before he came back in 2025, he retired in 2020 and coached his son in high school, helping him to become a 4-star QB with eerily similar mechanics to the unique Rivers.

This, coupled with the success of the program (St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama), has allowed Rivers to get serious conversations about coaching in the NFL. The long-time QB has had an interview with an NFL team, a team that also could steal away the Chargers most recent hire, a hire that had fans right back on the wagon, putting all of their hope in the Bolts' 2026 season.

Chargers 2026 Season Hinges on Philip Rivers Head Coaching Interview

Rivers has officially completed a head coaching interview with the Buffalo Bills, a team that has been in the media due to their controversial comments and firing of former HC Sean McDermott.

With Rivers' lack of professional experience, reassurance from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport mentions that this is a real interview, adding that there is a legit chance that the hiring happens.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Bills interviewed Philip Rivers for HC today... and there is a legit chance this happens. pic.twitter.com/yA7NUJxDju — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2026

One of Rivers' rivals in the interview process is the Chargers newest coaching hire, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The former Dolphins head coach hiring news hit the media on Jan 20, with Bolts fans being extremely excited to welcome McDaniel as their future coordinator, giving a major boost to an offense that struggled all season and postseason long. However, McDaniel saw the opportunity to become a head coach once more, and has decided to still take interviews after accepting the Chargers job.

This may leave fans with a sour taste in their mouths, considering the commitment seemed to be made by McDaniel. Even though Chargers fans are used to disappointment, there is still one last way to cling to hope.

With McDaniel and Rivers both interviewing for the same job, it can be up to the long-time Chargers QB to save their 2026 season by getting the job over the offensive mastermind McDaniel, allowing for the Bolts to retain him as their offensive play caller.

