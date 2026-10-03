5 Key Things to Know About Chargers at Seahawks in Week 4

Ugly may be an understatement. It was supposed to be a year in which the Los Angeles Chargers would push for a division title. After two straight playoff appearances under head coach Jim Harbaugh (albeit without a postseason win), the team made numerous moves to fortify its troubled offensive line.

There was the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to replace the jettisoned Greg Roman. Chirs O’Leary returned to the organization as the new defensive coordinator as Jesse Minter replaced John Harbaugh as the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach.

So far, so bad. The 0-3 Chargers are off to their worst start since 2017. Quarterback Justin Herbert has picked up where he left off in last year’s ugly playoff loss at New England. Last Sunday, the team forced five Buffalo turnovers and still found a way to lose, 24-16, squandering a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Now comes a visit to the Pacific Northwest to face a Seattle Seahawks squad coming off its first loss since Week 11 of 2025. For what it’s worth, this marks the fifth straight season that the Chargers will take the field against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Chargers vs. Seahawks History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s the first regular season meeting between the teams since 2022, when the Seahawks went into SoFi Stadium and handed the Chargers a 37-23 loss. Meanwhile, it’s the Bolts first appearance in Seattle since 2018, when Anthony Lynn’s club knocked off Pete Carroll’s squad, 25-17.

Since the Seahawks returned to the NFC West in 2002 thanks to the league’s realignment, this marks only the seventh clash between these former AFC West divisional rivals.

Chargers have been a fourth-quarter disaster

NOW HERBERT IS PICKED!



Bills get it right back 👀



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/B59igzCfIA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

The Chargers have scored five touchdowns while committing six turnovers—four interceptions by Herbert and two lost fumbles by Omarion Hampton—during their winless start. Talk about saving your worst for last? Harbaugh’s struggling club has been outscored a combined 33-3 in the fourth quarter this season.

Seattle will be without rookie running back Jadarian Price, which means the team may be relying more on the passing game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to a monster start with a 75.0 catch percentage. He’s totaled 27 receptions for 405 yards and six TDs, scoring one more touchdown than the Bolts (5) this season.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ S Julian Love

JULIAN LOVE WITH ANOTHER SEAHAWKS INT



NEvsSEA on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gj5YJDH3hT — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

This season, there are only two teams in the league this season that haven’t scored at least 20 points in one game this season. One is the 0-3 Miami Dolphins, who have actually been limited to 13 or fewer points in all three games. The other is the 0-3 Chargers, totaling 16 or fewer points in each setback.

How much was safety Julian Love missed in last week’s loss at Washington? The eight-year veteran sat out the game with a calf issue but is expected to return on Sunday. In his first two games this season, he totaled nine tackles (2 for loss), a pair of interceptions, and has been credited with three passes defensed.