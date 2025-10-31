Could Chargers' search for reinforcements put a veteran on the trade block?
The top of the AFC West has yet to be decided. The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in a tight race for the division against the Denver Broncos, who currently hold the top spot, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles has been forced to deal with a myriad of injuries to their original starters. Several injuries the Chargers have sustained have also paved the way for breakout performances from young players.
As the trade deadline looms, the Chargers find themselves short on cap space and on draft capital. Could performances from several young Chargers open the door to Joe Hortiz moving another veteran player as part of a trade deal?
Oronde Gadsden II has taken the reigns
Veteran tight end Will Dissly entered 2025 coming off a career year in receiving production in 2024 with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. Unfortunately, Dissly suffered a knee injury in the Chargers victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in week two and has battled the injury for several weeks.
The Chargers rotated through multiple tight end combinations with veteran Tyler Conklin, Tucker Fisk and Oronde Gadsden II while Dissly was sidelined. Gadsden has made the most of his opportunity and taken a prominent role in the offense. As Gadsden has had breakout performances, veteran tight ends on the roster have been relegated to smaller roles.
Dissly, now healthy, may have returned to find himself in a smaller role in the Chargers offense. The breakout of both Gadsden as a receiving threat and fellow tight end Tucker Fisk as a blocker may open the door for the Chargers to consider moving the veteran to a team in need with more playing time opportunities for Dissly.
Fellow veteran tight end Tyler Conklin is in the same category as his role has greatly diminished with the breakout of rookie Oronde Gadsden II.
The Chargers executed a trade for Odafe Oweh, a deal that included veteran safety Alohi Gilman. As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, will the Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz find a creative deal to bring in reinforcements if that means moving on from another veteran on an expiring contract?
