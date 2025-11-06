Chargers reveal the big plan for NFL trade deadline arrival amid injury emergency
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to take it all that slow with new arrival Trevor Penning, but will keep all options open across an injury-ravaged offensive line, too.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers traded for Penning right at the deadline during a deal with the New Orleans Saints. It was a move made amid emergency, with Joe Alt joining Rashawn Slater as out for the season, plus tackles Trey Pipkins, Bobby Hart and others dealing with injury.
During his weekly press conference ahead of the Week 10 encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Penning will start the week playing both tackle spots.
But there’s a catch: Harbaugh also said the Chargers really like Penning’s versatility as a guard, too.
Translation: Penning’s going to get plugged in where needed, perhaps on a week-to-week basis.
Sounds dramatic, but it’s not going to be as simple as Penning locking down a tackle spot. If Mekhi Becton keeps struggling to see the field at all and struggling while on it, the Chargers could always kick Penning inside for stability while giving someone like Jamaree Salyer a shot at tackle.
Make no mistake, Penning is a long shot to begin with right now. Despite being a first-round pick, he was one of the only offensive linemen actually available for trade for a reason.
But that availability, paired with the emergency versatility, is exactly why the Chargers went out and got Penning. Maybe it doesn’t work, sure. But there’s a chance a new team and staff help him improve and, if so, the Chargers could easily offer him a second contract in the offseason and suddenly have a starter for the future, or at least a versatile backup.
