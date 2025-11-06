Charger Report

Chargers reveal the big plan for NFL trade deadline arrival amid injury emergency

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to take it all that slow with new arrival Trevor Penning, but will keep all options open across an injury-ravaged offensive line, too. 

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers traded for Penning right at the deadline during a deal with the New Orleans Saints. It was a move made amid emergency, with Joe Alt joining Rashawn Slater as out for the season, plus tackles Trey Pipkins, Bobby Hart and others dealing with injury. 

RELATED: Chargers offensive line filled with competition, but no one is winning

During his weekly press conference ahead of the Week 10 encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Penning will start the week playing both tackle spots. 

But there’s a catch: Harbaugh also said the Chargers really like Penning’s versatility as a guard, too. 

Translation: Penning’s going to get plugged in where needed, perhaps on a week-to-week basis. 

offensive tackle Trevor Penning
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

RELATED: Chargers missed some major opportunities at NFL trade deadline

Sounds dramatic, but it’s not going to be as simple as Penning locking down a tackle spot. If Mekhi Becton keeps struggling to see the field at all and struggling while on it, the Chargers could always kick Penning inside for stability while giving someone like Jamaree Salyer a shot at tackle. 

Make no mistake, Penning is a long shot to begin with right now. Despite being a first-round pick, he was one of the only offensive linemen actually available for trade for a reason. 

But that availability, paired with the emergency versatility, is exactly why the Chargers went out and got Penning. Maybe it doesn’t work, sure. But there’s a chance a new team and staff help him improve and, if so, the Chargers could easily offer him a second contract in the offseason and suddenly have a starter for the future, or at least a versatile backup.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Joe Alt injury update crushed Chargers’ chances at NFL trade deadline

Chargers free agent drawing interest from Packers among others, could Dallas be next?

Chargers accused of trading for the wrong offensive lineman to help Justin Herbert

Chargers offensive line completely reshuffled after multiple moves

Chargers get a surprise retirement at NFL trade deadline, too

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News