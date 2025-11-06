How will Chargers move forward post-trade deadline and injury news?
The Los Angeles Chargers have been hit hard by injuries this season. The Chargers are holding a 6-3 record and are heading to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers on Sunday night football.
The devastating news of Joe Alt's season-ending injury is still ringing, but the Chargers are pushing forward. General manager Joe Hortiz managed to swing a last-second trade at the deadline with the New Orleans Saints for offensive lineman Trevor Penning. Penning started his tenure in Los Angeles by rotating in at both tackle spots.
The Chargers have built an offensive unit with capable blocking and receiving threats in the tight end and wide receiver room. Losing so many offensive linemen likely means the Chargers are headed to an embrace of those blocking traits from young weapons like rookies Oronde Gadsden II and Tre Harris.
Harris and Gadsden have steadily seen their snap counts increase over the past four games. On the season, the Chargers have utilized 11 personnel, one running back and one tight end, just over 55 percent of the time according to Sumer sports data. The blocking abilities of the non-offensive linemen are paramount in the success of this grouping.
The Chargers will likely rely on a gritty attitude to get the run game going with so many injuries on the offensive line. The addition of Trevor Penning, who has always been known for his on field attitude, is an indication of this direction.
Reinforcements from injured reserve are close to return
The addition of an offensive lineman was necessary after losing tackle Joe Alt for the season. The Chargers have been banged up across the roster. Two Chargers who have been on IR since the pre-season are close to return. Cornerback Deane Leonard and long snapper Josh Harris were both full practice participants on Wednesday.
Offensive guard Mehki Becton, safety Tony Jefferson and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand also returned to practice in limited fashion.
Jim Harbaugh needs as many players healthy as possible and several are nearing a return to the field. The Chargers rushing offense will need their wide receivers and tight ends to be successful and keep a balanced offense against the Steelers and moving forward.
