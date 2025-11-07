First-round picks cross paths again with Chargers after NFL trade deadline moves
The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line has faced a spine-chilling amount of injuries this season. Left guard Zion Johnson, however, has been a stalwart for the Chargers interior not missing a snap all season.
Johnson was a top rated guard prospect in the 2022 draft and was invited and participated in the Senior Bowl on the National team.
The Chargers made a draft deadline trade with the New Orleans Saints to bring offensive lineman Trevor Penning to Los Angeles. Penning was a standout tackle prospect from Northern Iowa who was also invited and participated in the senior bowl.
Zion Johnson and Trevor Penning were teammates on the National team at the Senior Bowl. The two offensive linemen were drafted only two selections apart. Johnson to the Chargers at pick 17 overall and Penning at pick 19 to the Saints.
Los Angeles, after losing tackle Joe Alt for the season, was in desperate need for help along the offensive line. Penning has the chance to compete for a spot along the Chargers line and steer his career in the right direction. He is now reunited with fellow 2022 first round pick and familiar face in Zion Johnson. A shared draft experience should provide a starting point for the new member of the Chargers
