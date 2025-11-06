Chargers already boast top-10 projected free agent with Cowboys, Eagles as top fits
The Los Angeles Chargers just got done navigating a tricky NFL trade deadline that included them making an emergency move to find help after a relentless injury bug.
While the Chargers figure out how to best play that new trade arrival and stay in the playoff hunt in the AFC, onlookers have moved on to the next big landmark of player movement:
NFL free agency next offseason, of course.
There, the Chargers project to have some major free-agent decisions to make. Tops among those is a guy by the name of Khalil Mack.
Chargers’ Khalil Mack a free-agent fit for Cowboys, Eagles?
Mack considered retirement this past offseason before signing a one-year extension with the Chargers.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes that if Mack doesn’t officially hang up the cleats, he’s the No. 10 overall 2026 free agent and a fit for NFC contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys:
“He missed time with a dislocated elbow early this season. However, he worked his way back onto the field and has logged eight tackles, three sacks and four quarterback hits in five games. While Mack may not make his 10th Pro Bowl this season, he's going to interest contenders in the offseason. He reached 17 sacks just two seasons ago.”
It’s a little hard to imagine Mack won’t finish his career with the Chargers at this point, given his fit and the team’s willingness to open up the checkbook to keep him around, as shown last offseason.
Tack on the fact, too, that the Chargers had to make basically an emergency trade for Odafe Oweh already this year because the non-Mack pass-rush was so mild. It’s an obvious major offseason need again, but if Mack still wants to play, they’re going to be better with him back yet again.
That said, those big Philadelphia and Dallas markets do have some appeal…
