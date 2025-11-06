Jim Harbaugh's Chargers injury updates list is huge before Week 10 vs. Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers exit the NFL trade deadline with some serious injury questions to answer ahead of the Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers found at least one injury solution at the deadline itself with the buzzer-beater trade for offensive lineman Trevor Penning via a deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Speaking with reporters ahead of that game against the Steelers, Harbaugh dished on many injury updates for the Chargers, including a few major notables:
- LT Joe Alt will go to injured reserve
- DL Da'Shawn Hand will have his 21-day return window opened
Alt suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the win over the Tennessee Titans last week that requires surgery to correct. That could mean Penning gets a starter on an offensive line that will include Trey Pipkins and other third-and fourth options.
As for Hand, while getting activated doesn’t mean he will play against the Steelers, the team has 21 days until he actually counts against the 53-man roster. They desperately need the help on the inside of the front seven to better let pass-rushers get to quarterbacks.
Harbaugh also noted that cornerback Deane Leonard is on pace to make his return to the field. That should help to explain why they shipped away Ja’Sir Taylor at the trade deadline, given his presence as a special teams gunner.
Safety Tony Jefferson is on pace to return to practice this week, too, which will bolster a position where Elijah Molden is playing hurt and the Chargers thinned via trade when acquiring Odafe Oweh.
To keep the good news going, Harbaugh also expects guard Mekhi Becton to practice this week, another must-have for the Chargers, as the free-agent signing has been a bust so far while in and out of the lineup with injuries.
