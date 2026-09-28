Chargers Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers may not be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but they are getting closer and closer to facing that fate. A far fall from what they thought could have been with the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

That said, to keep some excitement around the team, who are some guys playing well? And to note of the negativity, who are some players who are not playing so well?

Riser - Kimani Vidal

One carry for six yards and a catch that went for 14 yards may not seem like an eye-popping stat line that warrants a rising role. But truthfully, this is the state of the offense and where the Chargers currently are.

Kimani Vidal, beyond his touches with the football, has gained a larger role since last week, showing a strong awareness of the offense, something that is blatantly missing from the rest of the roster. He has also been strong in pass protection and downfield blocking responsibilities.

Faller - Cole Strange

Cole Strange could already be considered at the very bottom of the floor, with no room left for him to "fall". Even if that is the case, the argument that he is even worse than that is very much alive. Strange was unable to handle the Bills' interior defensive line all day long, doing so while committing penalties that damaged an already weak Chargers offense.

Riser - Tarheeb Still

Tarheeb Still is going into a contract year, changing his number to #4 in hopes of bringing some of his flair to the Chargers' defense after being a solid starting corner. While the team has overall failed to bring flair or excitement to the fanbase, Still has been a strong defender, helping the team hold Josh Allen to only 204 passing yards. Still also forced a fumble, showing great awareness.

Faller - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert being placed as a faller, once again, is a heartbreaking outcome considering everything we thought could be in 2026. The truth is that Herbert has not been great in this offensive system, making poor decisions and not receiving enough help to lead this offense to any sort of prowess.

His 226 passing yard day is simply not enough for this offense to function. It is simple: he needs to be better, and the offense needs to be better for him.

Riser - Genesis Smith

Genesis Smith, what a selection in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has been thrust into a large role early in the NFL season, showing some promise in Week 2 of the NFL season. Week 3 had him fully break out, collecting two interceptions on Josh Allen while adding three tackles to his stat sheet.

Faller - Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton has all of the potential to lead this Chargers team to a strong offense, but unfortunately his 3.7 yards per carry average is simply not enough to threaten defenses enough for them to add extra bodies to the box. Hampton has yet to have a true breakout game, or even a long run, leading to him being a faller after the Chargers' Week 3 loss.

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