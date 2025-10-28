Chargers trade prediction adds explosive running back stuck on dumpster fire team
The Los Angeles Chargers have been riddled with injuries at the running back position over the first half of the 2025 season.
After losing both Najee Harris (torn Achilles, out for the season) and Omarion Hampton (ankle, on injured reserve), the Chargers are leaning heavily on Kimani Vidal, who has answered the bell across three starts.
The problem is that Vidal doesn't have much help, and the team could use more insurance for Hampton once he gets back.
Knowing that, The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicts the Chargers will pull off a blockbuster trade for New York Jets running back Breece Hall.
"The Chargers have lost both Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris to injuries. Hassan Haskins is hurting, too, leaving a lot on Kimani Vidal to carry the load," he wrote. "They should get back Hampton (high ankle sprain) at some point late in the second half, but they also don't have much more room to stumble in the standings in a tight AFC West race with the Broncos and Chiefs.
"Being aggressive to land Hall can be a game-changer for an already loaded rushing and passing attack."
With the Jets sitting at 1-7 and in desperate need of draft capital for their rebuild, it makes all the sense in the world to trade Hall.
The veteran running back is set to be a free agent in 2026 and there is a very good chance he looks for greener pastures. The Jets could opt to extend Hall, but that would be a huge mistake given how many roster holes the New York has.
When at his best, Hall is one of the most explosive players in the NFL and is a home-run threat from anywhere on the field, both in the passing game and rushing attack.
Even though he's on one of the worst offenses in the NFL, Hall still has 581 rushing yrads, 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hall's former mark is the sixth-best in the NFL.
Adding Hall would give the Chargers an immediate upgrade and an elite replacement for Hampton. And, when Hampton returns, the two backs would be perfect complements for one another and would give Los Angeles one of the better duos in the league.
It remains to be seen if the Chargers will want to make this big of a splash, but if so, Hall should be on the table for Los Angeles.
