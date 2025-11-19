Does Kimani Vidal injury news throw wrench into Chargers' Omarion Hampton plan?
If Omarion Hampton - as expected - returns to the field after the Bye, what happens to fill-in running back Kimani Vidal?
The Los Angeles Chargers' original plan to give carries to veteran Najee Harris while the rookie Hampton gradually developed was shredded by injuries to both runners. Harris is lost for the season. We haven't seen Omarion since a Week 5 ankle injury.
Bolts' head coach Jim Harbaugh is expressing optimism that Hampton will be back on the field for the Nov. 30 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But how much will he play? And, for that matter, will Vidal be healthy enough to be his backup?
Vidal has been a more-than-adequate for the running game. In three of his six starts he rushed for more than 95 yards and a touchdown.
Talk about a crazy Chargers' season: Vidal has more carries (96) than Hampton (66) and Harris (15) combined. Somehow, quarterback Justin Herbert has guided them to a 7-4 record heading into the Bye.
The latest wrench is the injury status, who left last weekend blowout loss in Jacksonville with thigh injury. He didn't return, as the Chargers gave mop-up duty carries to Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams.
We expect both Vidal and Hampton to be in uniform against the Raiders. As for their usage, we won't know more about that until the Chargers get back on the practice field next week.
