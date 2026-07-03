Chargers Roster Spotlights: Isaiah World, The Talented Sign & Stash Rookie Free Agent

Isaiah World, born on September 16, 2003, in San Diego, California, played his high school ball locally at Lincoln High School. He was instantly regarded as a talented high school recruit, garnering three-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

With recruitment from large schools like Arizona State, Arizona and Nevada, the 6'8 hulking lineman made his decision to go to the Nevada Wolfpack. In 2021, he redshirted, watching a full season of his current teammate, Daiyan Henley, as Henley left for Washington State for the 2022 season.

For the 2022 Wolfpack season, World instantly contributed, earning ten starts in his true freshman season, posting solid PFF grades and really putting his name on the map as a possible future NFL prospect. Going into 2023, World was entrusted once again as the starter, earning All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honors after his 12-start season.

2024 was almost a copy-and-paste type of season for World, earning All-Mountain West Honorable Mention once more and being the team's starter. He, however, posted much better PFF grades and earned enough buzz to transfer elsewhere, elsewhere eventually being the Oregon Ducks.

The 2025 season for World had some very high highs and some low lows. His play on the field was quite great, garnering buzz as a possible round 3-4 type of offensive tackle, showing that he can play at a higher level of competition. He also started 14 games, earning all-Big Ten second-team honors by the media. Unfortunately, the aforementioned low hit, with World tearing his ACL in the College Football Semifinals, hampered his NFL Draft future.

Even with the ACL tear, it was expected that World to still be drafted, likely in the later parts of the 2026 NFL Draft, with rounds 5-7 being the sweet spot for the large, talented OL. The San Diego native, unfortunately, went undrafted, going to the Los Angeles Chargers for one of the bigger UDFA deals given to all undrafted rookie free agents.

Chargers Isaiah World, OT Oregon

Chargers Draft Expert, Thomas Martinez mentions World as: "When healthy, World has a lot of physical traits and is known as a very high character prospect. His technique has a long way to go but his timeline may match up with the Chargers needs."

2025 Season Stats

15 Games

14 Starts

844 Offensive Snaps

18 Pressures Allowed

1 Sack Allowed

82.1 PFF Offensive Grade

Measurables

Due to his injury, Isaiah World does not have a Mockdraftable Measurables page or a complete RAS card. Below is the only information regarding his measurables and athletic testing.

Isaiah World is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements.https://t.co/sbFjd0kJal pic.twitter.com/vY0Mu5plGN — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 11, 2026

Contract Status

"Isaiah World signed a 3 year, $3,119,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $19,000 signing bonus, $534,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,039,667. In 2026, World will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $19,000, while carrying a cap hit of $891,333 and a dead cap value of $534,000." - Spotrac

Isaiah World's 2026 Season Outlook

With World still recovering from his torn ACL, he is expected to take a full redshirt year with the Bolts, learning behind the veterans, Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins. He is very likely to be stashed on injured reserve, opening up a roster spot for 2026.

2027 will be the year for World to show Los Angeles if he is NFL caliber and can be a long-term backup option, with the possibility of even beating out Chargers' fourth-round rookie draft pick, Travis Burke.

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