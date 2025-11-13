Jim Harbaugh thinks NFL refs could be doing a better job of protecting Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would like to see the NFL do a better job of protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.
Harbaugh’s newest bit of commentary on NFL officiating unfolded in the aftermath of his team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
While Harbaugh made sure to skirt the line of what’s acceptable to not draw the anger of the NFL itself, it’s not hard to see what he was getting at with some of his comments.
"He's as tough as they come...I have another opinion on that, but I don't want to say it publicly, Harbaugh said. …"He got hi-lowed, hit low a couple times. I think that needs to be looked at."
During the game, Herbert limped off after a pretty clear hip-drop tackle from a Steelers defender that is likely to result in a fine.
But there were a few other instances of Herbert getting hit in borderline ways. As always, the problem with NFL officiating is how it varies. Fans suggesting other quarterbacks might’ve had flags on certain hits Herbert took wouldn't be out of line.
Make no mistake, the Chargers need to do whatever they can to better protect Herbert, too, be it different play calls, new linemen in front of him or something else.
But if Harbaugh’s comments put even a little pressure on future referee crews calling their games, it’s probably for the better. The one thing the Chargers can’t do is overcome the impact of a Herbert injury leading to an absence.
