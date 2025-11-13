Justin Herbert’s Chargers practice outlook after injury scare
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was banged up during his team’s Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime.
Herbert limped off after some plays, including one that looked like a borderline hip-drop tackle that might result in the NFL league office coming down hard on the Steelers in the fines department. That, and other questionable hits that added up over a brutal day.
But Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a quality update to offer fans before the Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Speaking with reporters before Week 11, Harbaugh revealed that Herbert will indeed practice like normal on Wednesday.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert injury update
The fact Herbert’s name came up at all speaks to just how much he was beaten up on a national stage just a matter of days ago.
And the fact Harbaugh seems indifferent to the whole thing is probably a good sign.
Still, as Chargers fans surely remember, Herbert battled different ankle sprains for what felt like most of last season and it had a big impact on his play. His newfound ability as a rusher has been a major part of his uptick in play this year.
For now, at least, the wear and tear isn’t costing Herbert games. And his line appears set to get some reinforcements this week, as Bobby Hart is back practicing, too, and new trade arrival Trevor Penning might be available now that he’s had more than a week in the program.
