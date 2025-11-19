Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has weird exchange with reporter about struggling starter
During the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers believed they had a solid offensive line. It was true for a while, especially after the signing of Mekhi Becton in free agency. Everything began to unravel once Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon, ending his season before it even started.
That was a sign for unfortunate things to come for the offensive line, as the entire group has dealt with an insane amount of injuries as the Chargers head into Week 12. That includes Becton, who has missed two games thus far due to injury on top of subpar play.
Coming off of a career year during his lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Becton landed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Bolts in the offseason. So far, it hasn't been great for the former first-round pick.
Becton made the switch from tackle to guard with the Eagles and saw much improved play. Coming to Los Angeles with Slater and Joe Alt sounded like the perfect recipe for success to protect Justin Herbert. It hasn't been that so far.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is usually open to praising his players, declined to do so when discussing Becton.
Jim Harbaugh gives honest answer on Mekhi Becton's 2025 season
In nine games this season, Becton's allowed 19 pressures, five quarterback hits, one sack and committed five penalties. Not exactly what the Chargers hoped for when they brought in a reigning Super Bowl champion guard.
Harbaugh didn't want to give his thoughts on Becton's season as stated above, but it couldn't have been good if he were to have answered the question. The Chargers are currently on their bye week, so they have some time to figure out their offensive line situation before Week 13's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
They need Becton to have a strong finish to the regular season.
