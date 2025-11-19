Jim Harbaugh reveals why he changed up Chargers’ bye week schedule
A year ago, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made his players show up and practice during the bye week.
The Chargers weren't doing so hot, then, having dropped two straight games to AFC contenders Pittsburgh and Kansas City. It was only Week 5, too, so while overhauling the entire Chargers program, Harbaugh wanted to make sure the break didn’t spiral things out of control further.
This year? The Chargers have a Week 12 bye. One could argue things are even worse, though: Harbaugh’s team has completely fumbled a 3-0 start, sweep of the AFC West. They're 7-4 now and just lost 35-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Alas, Harbaugh has changed the Chargers’ bye week approach once more.
Jim Harbaugh changes Chargers’ bye week
Harbaugh has given Chargers players Tuesday to Sunday off this week.
The reason largely comes down to the schedule. The Chargers started the season in Brazil and haven’t had a break for 11 games. Besides the overseas trip, they also played three games on the East Coast already.
"I also felt like our team had earned two extra days, mainly a function of the team has been playing 15 straight games, 15 straight week, plus all the way back to the start of training camp," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "My priority is that they are fresh, regroup and that's for players, coaches and staff. Come back ready to roll."
So, the Chargers will exit the bye week hopefully refreshed and a little healthier. They’ll need it, as three AFC West matchups, plus tough games against the likes of Philadelphia and Dallas, await.
The playoffs are anything but guaranteed for the Chargers despite the 7-4 record, so Harbaugh could be spot on in giving his guys an extended break.,
