Should Justin Herbert shoulder the blame after loss to Jaguars?
The Los Angeles Chargers enter their bye week coming off the worst loss in Jim Harbaugh's tenure as head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars seemed a step ahead at every turn both in physicality and scheme.
"We got beat every which way you could possibly be beat," Harbaugh said.
The loss put the Chargers head coach in an odd position where there was nothing more to be said.
Justin Herbert falls on his sword
Justin Herbert stepped up to the podium following Los Angeles' loss obviously dejected but resolute to accept the blame for his team's performance on Sunday.
Justin Herbert has always played the good soldier part in front of the media. He will always give "quarterback speak" answers to deflect from any criticism of his teammates, coaches or trainers.
Herbert was asked about facing the historic amount of pressure as a passer at his post game press conference. "I could've done a better job a better job stepping up in the pocket and getting the ball out quicker," Herbert said, "It's not good enough for this team."
The Chargers have the 25th ranked supporting cast rate in the NFL, which Ian Hartitz describes as the average PFF grades of everything on the offensive side of the ball except passing grades.
Justin Herbert is hurting
Justin Herbert was asked if he is physically hurting more than he has in other seasons. His response, still cloaked in "quarterback speak" was shockingly revealing. "That's part of the NFL," he said, "playing quarterback is tough, you're going to get hit."
Regroup and recharge
The Chargers head to their bye week to try to heal up and rest. Head coach Jim Harbaugh gave the team the entire week off from Tuesday-Sunday. This is a change in schedule from last season where the team did hold a practice on Wednesday of the bye week.
"You look at what you're doing schematically," Harbaugh said, "you look at who's doing it and how they're doing it and how your coaching it."
The Chargers will return as a team on Monday, following Thanksgiving, to prepare to host their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. The coaching staff will undoubtedly be self scouting while the players rest and recover.
