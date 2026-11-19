Wednesday night, reports of police activity outside the home of Madison Beer, the fiancée of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, were confirmed.

The LAPD told Michelle Fisher of ABC 7 that the Hollywood Division received a report of a break-in and dispatch “upgraded the call to a burglary after speaking with the caller.”

According to Fisher, “officers on scene determined no crime had occurred.”

Video from ABC7 appeared to show Herbert and Beer outside the scene, though that remains unconfirmed:

#BREAKING: LAPD races to the Hollywood Hills home of singer-songwriter Madison Beer after reports of a break-in. Beer is the fiancée of Chargers QB Justin Herbert. The scare comes after multiple mansions are targeted by burglars overnight. A live update - Tonight at 11 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/9G6NZKJhL3 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 19, 2026

As hinted, though, a string of high-profile burglary attempts at mansions in the area recently included tennis star Sloane Stephens. Earlier in the week during those incidents, three suspects believed to be related to the break-ins were detained by police after a vehicle chase.

Madison Beer, Justin Herbert LAPD police response

Beer and Herbert, who went public as a couple in July of 2025 and announced their engagement last summer, were presumably in town during this event.

Beer had last been seen on the red carpet at the ELLE's 2026 Women in Hollywood last Monday around the time Herbert was suiting up for “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens before returning home this week for practice ahead of the Chargers’ Week 11 home game against the New York Jets.

Herbert’s Chargers, of course, are 1-8 after picking up their first win of the season in Baltimore. He went 12-of-18 for 129 yards with a rushing score.

Unfortunately, a string of high-profile break-ins involving the homes of star quarterbacks and professional athletes as a whole aren’t uncommon in recent years. In July of 2025, a pawn shop owner pleaded guilty of buying and selling items stolen by a national burglary crew that broke into homes belonging to the likes of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and others.

As The Athletic's T.M. Brown wrote in January, globalization, media and the very public schedule of professional athletes merge to create these scenarios as of late and play a role in the robberies of names like Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In the case of Beer and Herbert, while nothing has been confirmed yet, the concern in the area over the last week speaks for itself.

This story will be updated with more information if/when it becomes available.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter