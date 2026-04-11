Best Chargers NFL Free Agency, NFL Draft Fits Are Upgrades Over 'Disastrous Line'

The Los Angeles Chargers' early free agency period has been somewhat disappointing, considering the amount of financial resources that they possess and who was out on the free agent market. Now that the major waves of free agency are done and over with, speculation of who can come in later in free agency and help bolster contending teams like the Bolts is beginning.

Beyond free agency, the draft is right around the corner, with Day 1 of the NFL draft just a few short weeks away. With the Chargers' five selections in 2026, it will likely be a trade-down scenario for the Bolts to really solidify their roster with young talent. But in the case that they stick and pick, there is one dream name that seems to be at the top of minds in the draft community.

CBS Names Best Remaining Fits For Chargers in Free Agency and NFL Draft

In a recent CBS Sports article by Zachary Pereles, he finds a position that is most needed by every NFL team, with the Chargers obviously having the long-talked-about need at offensive guard. In this exercise, he finds a remaining free agent and an upcoming NFL Draft prospect who can fill that need. In the case of the Chargers, having both added to the roster could be even more viable than choosing one.

Olaivavega Ioane Named Best Fit for Chargers in NFL Draft

Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the aforementioned article, Pereles had this to say about the Chargers' free agency period and remaining needs:



"The Chargers had tons of money to spend in free agency and just ... didn't really spend big. It's been a bit of a frustrating development, especially considering just how many spots could use upgrading. They added center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange, but building the interior of what was a disastrous line should remain top of mind. Ioane is the top interior offensive lineman in the draft, according to CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings."

Ioane has long been connected with the Chargers as he is the consensus highest-ranked offensive guard in the 2026 class, and the Chargers arguably have the biggest need at the position across the NFL. The hulking Penn State guard would automatically take Trevor Penning's spot across the offensive line and finish a unit that would then be in contention for best in the league.

Kevin Zeitler Named Best Fit for Chargers in Remaining Free Agent Pool

Kevin Zeitler | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The same goes for Kevin Zeitler, the named fit from CBS Sports, a long-time journeyman veteran offensive guard who has been one of the best at his position for over a decade. He would instantly come in and bolster this offensive line, even with his older age.

The issue that CBS Sports does not mention with Zeitler is that he has come out and said that he does not want to play on the West Coast. His previous stops in his career are: Cincinnati, Cleveland, New York, Baltimore, Detroit, and Tennessee, all places he chose in free agency. If the aging veteran wants a chance at a Super Bowl and changes his mind on the West Coast, the Chargers should be the first team on the phone.