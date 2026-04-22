NFL Mock Draft's 7-Round Effort Shows How Chargers Can Pull Off Heist in Round 2

The Los Angeles Chargers, along with the rest of the NFL, are narrowing down to Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. With plenty of scenarios already laid out, the Bolts find themselves in the middle of one awkward scenario.

With the pick of 22, they are out of range for a guy like Vega Ioane, leaving them likely to either reach for another guard, which is by far their biggest need. Reaching for someone like Chase Bistontis or Emmanuel Pregnon has become the norm for the Chargers in the first round, if they were to go with a guard. Trading back is also a popular option.

Some argue in the second round, they can pick up one of those aforementioned names, even though the consensus is that both Bistontis and Pregnon, and even Keylan Rutledge, are usually long gone before the Chargers pick at 55.

However, a tapped in media member has a scenario playing out well in favor of the Chargers.

Chargers Get Emmanuel Pregnon as a Steal in Round 2 of 2026 NFL 7 Round Mock Draft

Emmanuel Pregnon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luckily, Jordan Reid, ESPN's great draft expert and journalist, has released his seven-round mock draft, showing a scenario where the Bolts are able to get the best of both worlds. He has the Chargers staying at pick 55 and selecting the Oregon offensive guard, Emmanuel Pregnon.

He describes this pick as "Pregnon is a bruising interior blocker who plays at an A-plus physicality level. Despite the additions of Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange, the Chargers should continue to add reinforcements along the interior. Pregnon has the potential to be an immediate starter."

Pregnon's scouting reporting according to Chargers draft expert, Thomas Martinez:

"Emmanuel Pregnon is the most well-rounded guard behind Penn State's Ioane. He is a very good run blocker with the size and strength to move stronger defensive tackles, paired with the size and quickness to handle twitchy defensive linemen. He is also a very good pass blocker and has not been credited with yielding a sack in the past three seasons between USC and Oregon."

This high praise is the reason why Pregnon is usually seen as a selection in the late first or early second round.

With Reid being as plugged in as he is, should this guess sway the Chargers into taking the risk of getting Pregnon with the 55th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft? Should they instead trade up to play it safe?

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