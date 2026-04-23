NFL Mock Draft Shows Chargers' Passive Ways Could Still Land Them Olaivavega Ioane

If the Los Angeles Chargers are going to make a deep playoff run this season, it all starts with the NFL Draft. Thursday will mark the Chargers' quest for success, as they'll need to hit on their 5 picks this year.

It begins at No.22 overall, as the Chargers held the same pick in last year's draft. They've also gone six straight drafts selecting an offensive player in the first round, with that trend still very much in play for this year. Once again, the top priority for the Bolts right now is protecting Justin Herbert. Their star quarterback basically ran for his life all of last season, after injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt occurred.

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With both tackles returning, along with the signing of Tyler Biadasz, the Chargers have three solid linemen set to protect Herbert. The guard spots are where the questions arise, as currently Trevor Penning and Cole Strange are the top options. Certainly not the situation the Chargers can go into the regular season with.

Luckily, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock of the offseason. The Chargers landed their dream prospect in the process.

Chargers get star IOL in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft

Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremiah has the Chargers selecting Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane. "This is a dream scenario for the Chargers, with Ioane falling to them," Jeremiah wrote. "He would fill their biggest roster need and immediately thrive in Mike McDaniel’s offense."

Ioane was a monster at Penn State, especially in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 328-pound guard surrendered just four total pressures, along with no quarterback hits or sacks. Ioane also only committed one penalty in 614 offensive snaps.

Ioane can play both guard spots, but played primarily at left the previous two seasons. Him slotting in next to Slater from Day 1 would be a perfect scenario for the Chargers. Protecting Herbert, especially his blindside, is the ideal situation Joe Hortiz would like to have on Thursday night.

The only problem here is that Ioane realistically may not fall all the way to the backend of Round 1. He's been mocked highly at pick 10 to the New York Giants, who have offensive line issues of their own and could address them with one of their two first-round selections.

Still, it's a fun idea to think about. The Chargers would basically run to the podium if this played out.