Bold NFL trade predictions keep projecting Chargers to get crushed by Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers being able to harm the Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL trade deadline in more ways than one has been a hot topic before the cutoff on Tuesday.
But these things can go both ways.
While the Chargers feel like one of the favorites to trade for Breece Hall, should the New York Jets decide to move the star running back at all, the Chiefs have emerged in speculation as of late.
And now that’s a narrative running away around Week 9 action, with some outlets even throwing out Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, too.
First, a Chiefs-Hall projection, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon: “Hall yields the Jets a late-round pick and becomes a cog in a backfield that also contains Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, who takes a sizable back seat.”
RELATED: Chargers tabbed as NFL trade deadline fit for underrated Panthers breakout candidate
Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr was all over the Kamara-Chiefs in bold predictions, too:
“I think of Kamara less as a part of the busy Chiefs’ backfield rotation and more as someone else you can stick out wide and use to motion opposing teams to death with. Kamara could fill in that iconic Tyreek Hill role that made third-and-short plays nearly automatic thanks to his ability to destroy a slower defender at the line of scrimmage and find open space.”
The cost there is a 2026 fifth-round pick and a conditional sixth in 2027, too, so while it has been very well publicized that Kamara doesn't want to leave the Saints, it’s also the type of price the Chargers should be all over.
RELATED: Chargers have to consider blockbuster trade to become Super Bowl contenders
At this point, the Chargers seem more likely to stick with what they have, if not look for outside help via the waiver wire. That's even after another running back just went to injured reserve.
But the bold predictions suggesting the Chiefs will make the big splash at running back speaks to the reputations of both teams. If the Chiefs make the big running back trade and the Chargers remain timid, it's something bound to come up if Kansas City advances further while Los Angeles spoils that 3-0 start to the year in the AFC West.
