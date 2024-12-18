Will Broncos star Pat Surtain play vs. Chargers in Week 16?
The Los Angeles Chargers would certainly like to avoid a talent like Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain during Thursday Night Football in Week 16.
That’s especially the case with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert nursing injuries of his own and the passing offense struggling so much.
Surtain happens to be dealing with an injury from last week, so here’s a running list of Surtain injury updates before kickoff in Week 16.
Pat Surtain injury update
- The Broncos listed Surtain as a full participant on Monday’s estimated injury report, listing him with an ankle injury.
The path so far…
Surtain might just be a threat for Defensive Player of the Year, but he suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. What sounds like a sprain could be bothering him, especially on a short turnaround to a Thursday night.
What it means…
The wideout depth chart is a mess for the Chargers. Rookie Ladd McConkey continues to play through multiple injuries. Quentin Johnston has been erratic and suffered an ankle injury last Sunday. And Jalen Reagor just went to injured reserve, meaning DJ Chark could finally see the field. Which is to say, the Chargers really wouldn’t mind missing Surtain.
