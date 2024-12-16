Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 16
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, for the most part, has been enjoying a bounce-back campaign as a sophomore, including a touchdown during last week’s loss to Tampa Bay.
But Johnston’s status against the Denver Broncos in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football is suddenly in doubt.
Ahead of that primetime matchup with major playoff implications, here’s a running list of Johnston injury updates before kickoff.
Quentin Johnston injury update
- The Chargers listed Johnston as a “did not practice” due to an ankle injury on Monday’s injury report, which is only an estimated report due to the short week.
The path so far…
Against the Buccaneers, Johnston caught five passes for 45 yards and a score, his eighth touchdown of the season that keeps him climbing the franchise record books. But he limped off the field at one point and while he later returned, it appears the injury has carried over to the ensuing days.
What it means
The Chargers just can’t catch a break at wideout. Rookie Ladd McConkey is back, but playing through multiple injuries. Jalen Reagor just went to injured reserve. And now the former first-round pick Johnston is dealing with an ankle injury on a short week. If he’s limited or downright out, the team will turn to DJ Chark, who hasn’t been able to break onto the field after being a hyped free-agent arrival.
