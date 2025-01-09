Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for NFL playoffs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston continues to take steps in the wrong direction on the injury report ahead of his team’s wild-card round playoff showdown with the Houston Texans.
Coming out of a monster game in the season finale to cap off a strong rebound season, the former first-round pick now has multiple issues listed on the team’s injury report before kickoff.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Johnston injury updates before kickoff in the playoff game.
Quentin Johnston injury update
- The Chargers listed Johnston as out on the second injury report of the week due to an illness, plus the thigh injury.
- The Chargers listed Johnston as limited on the first injury report of the week due to a thigh injury.
The path so far…
Johnston had his best game as a pro yet in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, catching 13 passes for 186 yards. While he’s still had some on-off drop issues again this year, he finished strong overall on the season with 55 catches for 711 yards and eight scores.
What it means…
It would be a big setback if Johnston can’t play or is limited. Simi Fehoko is only just working his way back from injured reserve and Jalen Reagor isn’t coming off that list. Josh Palmer is dealing with a heel injury. Derius Davis, not DJ Chark, has been the only extra spark to the passing offense not named Ladd McConkey. They need Johnston out there to keep the attack spaced, if not effective.
