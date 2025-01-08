Chargers pitched as trade destination for Browns' Myles Garrett
The Los Angeles Chargers could lose one of their top pass rushers this offseason, as Khalil Mack is slated to hit free agency. On top of that, defensive end Joey Bosa has just one year remaining on his deal, and we know how much trouble he has staying on the field.
As a result, the Chargers may actually be in the market for a pass rusher in the coming months, and Anthony Palacios has pitched a wild potential trade candidate for Los Angeles: Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.
"A fresh start for Garrett under Harbaugh’s old-school style defense might bring out something in Los Angeles that could be vibrantly special," Palacios wrote. "The Chargers have one of the best secondaries but lack tackles and getting after the quarterback. However, potentially acquiring Garrett may give the defense the boost they’re looking for."
Garrett has made it very clear that he has no interest in participating in a rebuild with the Browns, so if that is the direction in which Cleveland decides to go, it may be left with no choice but to field trade offers for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
The Chargers absolutely would represent an intriguing destination given the fact that they have a very clean financial situation and would easily be able to absorb the last couple of years of Garrett's current deal.
Not only that, but you have to figure that Garrett would be very amenable to heading to Los Angeles given the upward trajectory of the franchise.
The 29-year-old racked up 47 tackles and 14 sacks this season.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Texans' coach drops bold statement on Chargers WR
Chargers could swing blockbuster trade for superstar playmaker
Chargers star Rashawn Slater battling injury, MRI trip before playoffs
Chargers WR goes from free agent bust, to season finale hero
When is Chargers' wild-card game against Texans in NFL playoffs? Time, date and more