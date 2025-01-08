Los Angeles Chargers named fit for Chiefs star free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the NFL playoffs will a legitimate chance to make a run. Jim Harbaugh has completely changed the outlook for the franchise and they are without a doubt a contender at this point in time.
Granted, being a contender does not meant that they're a Super Bowl favorite. It would be a shock if the Chargers went on to win a championship this season.
That being said, they are just a few pieces away from being viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Heading into the offseason, Los Angeles will need to be aggressive. If they can bring in the right pieces, they will have a very good chance of competing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.
Speaking of the Chiefs, the Chargers should look into stealing one of their top defenders.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has named the Chargers as one of the top potential suitors for Chiefs' star linebacker Nick Bolton in free agency this offseason.
"Bolton will turn 25 on the opening day of the legal-contact period and should draw immediate interest. He'd be a solid fit for the Chargers, who have $76.0 million in projected cap space," Knox wrote.
Bolton has become an elite linebacker for Kansas City over the last few years. He put together another strong season for the Chiefs in 2024.
During the 2024 season, Bolton played in 16 games. He racked up 106 tackles to go along with three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and six defended passes.
At just 24 years old, Bolton is just getting started. If Los Angeles were to make a move for him and land him, their defense would take an instant step forward.
Being able to steal him away from the AFC West rival would make it even sweeter.
This is a scenario to keep a very close eye on. There is a very good chance that the Chargers will have interest in Bolton. A linebacker upgrade could be used and Bolton is one of the best available.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the team this offseason. Bolton could very well be included in those.
