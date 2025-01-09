Charger Report

Ezekiel Elliott Updates: Will RB actually play for Chargers in NFL playoffs?

Chris Roling

New Los Angeles Chargers running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of the hottest topics around the team ahead of the playoff game against the Houston Texans. 

Signed to the roster the week of the game, there is an outside chance injuries to the likes of Gus Edwards and even injuries to J.K. Dobbins could help Elliott see the field. 

Here’s a running list of Elliott updates before the Chargers visit the Texans in the wild-card round. 

Ezekiel Elliott Updates

Why did the Chargers sign Elliott?

Dobbins appeared to hurt his ankle last week and Edwards has missed the last two games with an ankle injury of his own. Beyond that, the Chargers haven’t liked what they have seen from guys on the depth chart beyond that when it comes to pass-blocking and short-yardage scenarios. 

But will he play?

Hard to say, but even the slightest idea that Dobbins and/or Edwards isn’t 100 percent will mean Elliott gets elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. If that happens, it would be easy to see him asked to get in the lineup on the goal line or in an obvious passing situation where blocking in the backfield is critical to protecting Justin Herbert. 

