Major playoff X-factor may be emerging for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 34-20 in their regular-season finale.
Justin Herbert was scintillating on the day, going 28-for-36 with 346 yards and a couple of touchdowns in what may very well have been his best performance of the season. And perhaps the most encouraging part of his showing is that 186 of those yards went to Quentin Johnston.
Johnston entered the season looking like a potential No. 1 target for Herbert, but things didn't really work out that way for the former first-round pick.
It's not that Johnston has been bad in 2024; it's just that he has not been incredibly impactful. That is, up until Week 18, when he snared 13 catches on 14 targets.
It represented just the second 100-yard outing of the year for the 23-year-old, and it's in perfect time for the NFL playoffs.
One of the biggest issues for the Chargers heading into the season was their lack of receiving talent, particularly after subtracting both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason.
While rookie Ladd McConkey emerged as a fantastic option for Herbert, Johnston crawled along at somewhat of a snail's pace, managing just 11 receptions over his first four games.
However, Johnston came in late in the regular season, hauling in 31 receptions across the final five contests. So, has the TCU product erased the worries about Los Angeles' weapons?
It's too soon to say for sure, but there is no doubt that the last month has been an encouraging sign for Johnston, who averaged 19 yards per catch during his three-year collegiate career.
The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher has tremendous athleticism and possesses the exact archetype you would want from a No. 1 receiver, but he has yet to display it on a consistent basis. Heck, he wasn't even a legitimate No. 2 for most of the year.
But that could all be changing as the Chargers head into the postseason. Johnston is finding his rhythm, and that's a scary thought for the Houston Texans heading into the Wild Card Round.
