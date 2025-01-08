Texans GM reveals massive take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this Saturday, and even though the Chargers are on the road, they are entering this matchup as favorites.
Much of that is due to the play of quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been brilliant this season.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio is fully aware of how good Herbert has been in 2024 and revealed some massive praise for him going into the clash.
“He won’t win the MVP, but honestly, like you can make a cogent argument for why he should," Caserio said on Payne and Pendergast. "I mean you're talking about a guy who's big, who's strong, who's more athletic than people think he is, that can make plays with his legs. ... And can get the ball basically wherever he wants to go."
Herbert threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 101.1 thi season.
“The guy's played as good as football as any quarterback in the league," added Caserio. "He's smart, he's tough as hell, he plays hurt, he makes throws with players draped all over him. So I mean, this guy is a damn good football player who probably doesn't get as much respect or credit as he deserves."
That is certainly some lofty praise for Herbert, who has actually absorbed his fair share of criticism over the last couple of years.
The former No. 6 overall pick has particularly been taken to task for having not yet won a playoff game. As a matter of fact, before this season, Herbert had only made the postseason once, where he and the Chargers blew a 27-point lead in a Wild Card Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2023.
But now, Herbert definitely has a phenomenal opportunity to collect his first career playoff victory.
