Rashawn Slater carted off from Chargers practice with apparent leg injury
The Los Angeles Chargers have an injury scare to keep an eye on, as left tackle Rashawn Slater went down at training camp practice on Thursday.
The news comes from The Athletic's Daniel Popper, who notes that trainers went out to check on the franchise left tackle before he was carted off from practice. No further update is available at this time.
A former first-round pick of the Chargers in 2021, Slater has become one of the better left tackles in the sport during his career, earning two Pro Bowl nods in four years.
Slater was rewarded with a massive four-year, $114 million contract last month.
The cart coming out is historically a terrible sign, but teams have been using it more and more for less serious injuries in recent years. That said, the fact that Slater was getting hugs from his teammates is not a good sign.
In the event that the worst has happened here, or if Slater is simply forced to miss games, the Chargers have a few options at their disposal.
The team could slide second-year tackle Joe Alt over to left tackle, or the Chargers could deploy one of Trey Pipkins or Jamaree Salyer in Slater's place and keep Alt on the right side.
Salyer played 57 snaps at left tackle in 2024, while Pipkins has played almost 2,800 snaps at right tackle during his career, and 346 at left tackle.
