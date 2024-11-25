Ravens vs. Chargers analyzed by Bill Cowher before Week 12
The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up the NFL’s slate on Monday night with a primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens.
That battle obviously focuses on the matchup between Jim and John Harbaugh before anything else. But the fact it features two seven-win AFC teams that seem well-matched is a highlight worth analyzing, too.
During the Sunday slate of games, legendary NFL coach Bill Cowher gave his take on how things will unfold and stressed the importance of last week’s outcomes, where the Chargers faced adversity and won, while the Ravens dropped a game.
“What’s an edge coming off the previous week?” Cowher said. “Coming off a huge comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals for Jim Harbaugh. I think what took place there, first time giving up over 20 points in a game. But they made the plays down the stretch…if you look at the history of Lamar after a loss, he usually does pretty good."
It should go without saying, but that’s just another way of breaking down a matchup that looks like a 50-50 game right out of the gates. The Chargers have had an elite defense and are at home, yet must overcome an MVP candidate of a quarterback and elite running back. While the Ravens defense has been spotty, the history in Baltimore speaks for itself, as Cowher can attest.
Simply put, there’s much more than the last names of head coaches that went into making this game a primetime contest.
