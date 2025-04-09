Chargers meet with former SEC tight end ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have left a lot to be desired when it comes to their offseason decision on offensive weapons.
Fans have been begging for the team to bring in a big-name wide receiver; however, the team has only brought in former Charger Mike Williams and re-signed Jalen Reagor.
Aside from the issues at receiver, the Chargers will also need to look into tight end depth this offseason. Will Dissly had a breakout season last year with the team; however, adding a second trustworthy tight end will be necessary for this offense.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers met with former LSU tight end Mason Taylor last week. Taylor has also had visits with the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins.
The visit with the Dolphins may not be surprising, as Taylor is the son of Dolphins legend Jason Taylor. Mason spent three seasons with the LSU Tigers, finishing his career with 1,308 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
The Chargers need offensive weapons, and Taylor may fit the bill. However, Chargers fans are going to be looking for a flashy name in this year's draft. For instance, a name like former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor is the fourth-ranked tight end in the 2025 class. The numbers may not look like Warren's; however, scouts have a lot of faith in his talents.
