Chargers fans trust process with less than popular first round choice in mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have some massive decisions to make when the 2025 NFL Draft begins. The team has necessary needs in a lot of positions.
The fan base has been clamoring for some help at skill positions like wide receiver and tight end; however, the team could also find help at other offensive positions.
NFL analyst Mel Kiper recently released a new mock draft that has the Chargers taking Grey Zabel, an offensive lineman from North Dakota State.
Last year, the Chargers selected offensive lineman Joe Alt with their first-round selection, and it appears the team could do that again this season.
How will the fanbase react? Well, according to early reports on social media, it seems the Chargers faithful are trusting the process.
It appears fans love the idea of the Chargers bolstering the offensive line. Justin Herbert is the present and the future of the franchise. So, it would make sense for everyone to want him protected.
Now, with the addition of running back Najee Harris, the offensive line becoming one of the best in the league is in the best interest of everyone.
Fans are trusting the franchise after one season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers could be building something really special if they nail this draft.
