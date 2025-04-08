Chargers fans could have dream Round 1 pick plan spoiled by Raiders
For many Los Angeles Chargers fans, the best course of action for the team in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft is finding an explosive weapon for Justin Herbert.
That could mean adding a weapon at wideout or tight end, sure. But it could also come in the form of adding a top-tier running back to work with Najee Harris in a Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman offense that very much wants to play bully ball before anything else.
But the rival Las Vegas Raiders might spoil that running back idea.
As pointed out by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will host elite Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty on a pre-draft visit this week.
RELATED: Chargers free-agent pitch adds $11 million castoff to upgrade pass rush
Given Jeanty’s talent, he’s very much in play for the Raiders at No. 6 overall. Should they end up doing a very Raiders-like thing by taking a top-10 running back, it could easily create a run on the position in the first round.
Meaning, the chances another team takes electric North Carolina rusher Omarion Hampton before the Chargers get to the podium jump dramatically.
After Hampton, there’s a dropoff at the position to the point the Chargers probably wouldn’t consider it again until the second round.
RELATED: Broncos predicted to steal Chargers breakout star from 2024 in NFL free agency
Maybe that doesn’t end up being such a bad thing, as it could mean upgrading the offensive line or another skill position in the first round. But landing a top-flight running back is likely quite a bit flashier, if not more important for what the Chargers want to do.
Chargers fans will be watching the top 10 of the draft regardless, of course. But seeing the Raiders start a run at a position of need while selecting a guy who could give Jesse Minter’s defense problems for years wouldn’t make for a fun start to the process.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to strip frustrating weapon from Justin Herbert
Poona Ford replacement for Chargers could come from Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection
Chargers trade proposal adds electric $9 million playmaker to Jim Harbaugh's offense
Chargers retooled offensive front will be severely tested by NFL’s top defensive line
Could Chargers really make this shocking NFL Draft decision?