Longtime NFL writer questions whether Chargers have done enough to bolster offense

There’s just over two weeks left before this year’s NFL draft kicks off at legendary Lambeau Field. All 32 teams are in preparation for the three-day event, including Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha put together some thoughts in terms of what burning question faces each of the 16 teams in the AFC as the draft approaches. For the Bolts, it was apparently obvious.
“There was no mystery about what the Chargers offense needed at the end of last season. As much as head coach Jim Harbaugh raved about quarterback Justin Herbert, there simply weren’t enough weapons on that side of the ball to consistently scare defenses. The Chargers have made a few moves to address that problem, signing running back Najee Harris, wide receiver Mike Williams and tight end Tyler Conklin—but more help needs to be coming through the draft.”
Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have 10 picks at their disposal, starting with the 22nd overall selection. The club has at least one choice in each of the seven rounds, with a total of four picks in Round 6. Would the team put together some sort of package to move up in either the second or third round to add an additional offensive threat?
“The Chargers still need more difference-makers at receiver,” added Chadiha, “as Ladd McConkey is the only player who fits that description at the moment. It’s good to see Williams back in a place where he spent his first seven pro seasons, but he’s also injury-prone and coming off a campaign in which he totaled 21 catches while splitting time between two different teams (the Jets and Steelers)."
So, what is one solution? “The “Chargers also could benefit from a tight end with the ability to be a downfield threat,” said Chadiha, “which is why it’s hard to see Harbaugh passing on his former player at Michigan, Colston Loveland, if he’s available when the Bolts select with the 22nd overall pick. The Chargers made a lot of smart moves in Year 1 of the Harbaugh era. They’ll need to keep doing that to continue that momentum in Year 2.”
The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs in 2024, and the last-place Raiders may have new life with Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll. The Chargers need to capitalize on last year’s growth, because falling behind in this loaded division could happen quickly.
