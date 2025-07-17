Tre Harris' holdout becomes crucial for Chargers after Mike Williams retirement
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Tre Harris has one less form of competition for targets in 2025.
That's because veteran wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to retire, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams’ agent Tory Dandy informed the team last night that, after eight seasons, his client is retiring from the NFL. Williams walks away from the game at age 30," Schefter reported on Thursday.
The news comes in the wake of Williams being placed on the physically unable to perform list as training camp begins.
The veteran wideout suffered an undisclosed injury earlier this offseason that left him unable to participate in mandatory minicamp.
While expectations weren't exactly high for Williams after a down season in 2024, this is still a big loss for the Chargers, a team with no shortage of question marks at wide receiver to begin with.
The team's best receiver, Ladd McConkey, is only entering his second season in the NFL, Quentin Johnston has been the model of inconsistency over the last two years and Tre Harris, the team's second-round pick in 2025, is completely unproven.
Harris gets the biggest boost from Williams' retirement, as this now completely opens the door for him to start on the boundary right away opposite Johnston, who figured to be locked-in (at least to start the season) at the other boundary spot.
But with great responsibility comes more pressure. The Chargers now need even more out of Harris to fill the void left by Williams' retirement.
On top of being unproven, another concern is Harris is currently holding out, and the more practice time he misses, the less likely he is to be ready to take on a big role in his first season.
So, the Chargers would be wise to wrap up this contract situation with Harris sooner rather than later, although they could alleviate that pressure by signing a veteran free agent, like Amari Cooper or Keenan Allen, for example.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Rashawn Slater predicted to get $120.5M contract extension
Chargers' Ladd McConkey didn't crack ESPN's top 10 but still got plenty of respect
Chargers WR lands brutal outlook that further exposes awful offseason
NFL analyst says emerging pass-rusher will be Chargers’ breakout player in 2025
NFL exec throws blasphemous shade at Los Angeles Chargers star