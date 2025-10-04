Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Chargers Week 5 referee crew stats
The Los Angeles Chargers head into the month of October with a 3-1 record and in first place in the AFC West. They're coming off of their first loss of the season, a 21-18 finish against the New York Giants.
The Bolts will be back at home this week to take on their second-consecutive NFC East opponent, as they'll host the Washington Commanders. Washington, who went the last two games with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, will be getting back Jayden Daniels. Daniels missed two games with a knee injury but was medically cleared to return for Week 5.
As the Chargers look to get back into the win column this week, here's who will be officiating their matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
John Hussey (11th season as referee)
Hussey and his crew will be on the field for the Chargers' Week 5 matchup.
Hussey's crew consists of: Duane Heydt, Max Causey, Carl Johnson, Anthony Flemming, Allen Baynes, Matt Edwards, Andrew Lambert, Sebrina Brunson.
Hussey crew stat notables: Home team winning percentage 59 percent. Average penalties per game, 14.32.
The Chargers take on the Commanders this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET
