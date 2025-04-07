3 Available Free Agents the Chiefs Could Sign
It's been nearly a month since the start of free agency and the new league year in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs were among the many teams that paid a decent amount of cash for their targets, especially at tackle and cornerback. Now, the focus is directed at the NFL Draft, which is only a couple of weeks away.
Even with the keen eyes directed at the selection process, there are still plenty of free agents that the Chiefs could target. The players they should be focused on are guys that can bring experience, depth, competition, or special teams' value to the roster. These players could also be targets post-draft if teams feel they can continue to add to their respective positions.
Let's take a look at some available players Kansas City could target.
Tyler Lockett, Wide Receiver
In each other's last three seasons, the Chiefs have tended to secure veteran talent at wide receiver. Last year, it was DeAndre Hopkins and that trend may continue in 2025 if they were to sign Lockett.
Mr. Consistency in Seattle is one of the better pure slot receivers in the NFL and remains a reliable target in the passing game. In a room with concerns about the availability of playmakers due to off-the-field concerns, Lockett has effective ball skills and route-running ability that can make him a nice chain-mover with the Chiefs.
Shaq Mason, Offensive Guard
Kingsley Suamataia is slated to be the starting left guard heading into the draft. It feels unwise to not have competition in this spot, especially when an inexperienced player is discussed like the former second-round selection.
Mason has been a sufficient and overall quality starter at guard for a decade with the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and, most recently, Houston Texans. His experience and play would offer a veteran presence at left guard and ample competition to help Suamataia up his game.
Jedrick Wills, Offensive Tackle
Yes, the Chiefs did sign Jaylon Moore to a fairly expensive contract. However, it feels unwise for there to be competition at left tackle, regardless of who they draft or sign in free agency. If, for some reason, Kansas City does not select a tackle prospect this year, taking a closer look at Wills wouldn't be the worst idea.
A former top offensive tackle prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills was expected to be the franchise left tackle before injuries and inconsistencies derailed his career. Landing with a winning organization such as the Chiefs could help get his career back on track. Adding depth to both left and right tackle would be beneificial for them as Wills offers the ceiling to be a potential spot starter when needed.
