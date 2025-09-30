Andy Reid Breaks Down Red Zone Offense: 3 Key Quotes Following Week 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid got a win in his 200th regular-season game as Chiefs head coach on Sunday. The only individual to in NFL history to win 100 games with multiple franchises, Reid is now 163-63 (.721), including an 18-8 postseason mark, since Clark Hunt hired him in 2013.
He was 140-102-1 (.578) from 1999-2012 as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. His 303 overall wins rank fourth in league annals behind Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and George Halas (324).
When this season ends, Reid might look back on Sunday’s 37-20 win as one of the most important in that group of 200 games. The Chiefs produced their most points since Oct. 22, 2023, and picked up valuable momentum.
And of course, the former offensive lineman loved what he saw in the trenches on Sunday. Reid met with reporters Monday and addressed the play of his offensive and defensive lines, and a few other aspects of the win.
On the play of center Creed Humphrey and his offensive line, coached by Andy Heck:
“I thought they did a good job there. Andy had a good plan for this crew. I thought the young left side there I thought stayed strong, and then the right side I thought worked well together.
“I thought Creed had his best game. He’s been pretty solid all along but this game here I thought he really played special.”
On left guard Kingsley Suamataia, who posted his best grade from Pro Football Focus:
“Yeah, he was very aggressive in the game. I thought the run game he, really that third quarter and second quarter, he was really on fire there. That was a good thing. I thought the pass game, he was solid there. I’d probably agree with that, whoever is grading that.”
On backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who made his Chiefs debut on Sunday, and his relationship with Patrick Mahomes:
“Gardner’s a brilliant guy, first of all. I know he’s got the mustache and the hair and all that stuff that goes with it. But he’s brilliant. He’s got such a good feel for things as far as the game goes, and I think it’s great for Pat to be able to talk to him. He understands – he’s been a starter -- and understands when to speak and when not to speak, and when to jump in or not jump in. I’ve appreciated having him here. He’s a lot of fun to be with, too. He’s got quite a wit.”
On quarterbacks coach David Girardi and converting 66.7 percent of their red-zone opportunities during the two-game winning streak:
“David Girardi does a lot of the red-zone stuff and puts it together, and I thought he really did a nice job with just getting some good stuff in there -- stuff that Pat felt comfortable with, the backs and receivers felt comfortable with. He does a nice job every week with it, but we just had more opportunities it seemed like this week to be able to utilize it. It worked out well.”
Chiefs Kingdom, catch breaking news and other info, always free, with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your feedback on the Chiefs’ brutal upcoming schedule by visiting our Facebook page (here).