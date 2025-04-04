Chiefs Sign Former Division Rival DE Robinson
The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their defense, as they have signed defensive end Janarius Robinson for the 2025-26 season, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors. The former fourth round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, who played with the Las Vegas Raiders the last two seasons, will be staying in the AFC West.
Robinson was drafted by the Vikings back in the 2021 NFL Draft, but never donned the uniform for the franchise during a regular season campaign. He was also a former Philadelphia Eagle, similar to his Viking experience though he never put the uniform on for a regular season campaign.
The Chiefs made a strong decision bringing in Robinson, even if he is a backup option for the defense. Last season, under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs possessed a Top 10 defense in terms of average net yards allowed per game.
From 2023-2024, Robinson was with the Raiders organization and recorded 13 total tackles and 1.5 quarterback sacks. While he hasn't found much success thus far throughout his career in the National Football League, the youngster could easily be on his way to better things when he makes his way to Kansas City.
Last season, according to PFF.com, Robinson was poor defender in terms of the grading scale, earning an overall grade of 42.6 and ranking 197th out of 211 qualified defenders. His pass rush grade and overall defense needs some work, but as previously stated, nothing that a few training camps from Spagnuolo can't solve.
Likely adding him as a third or fourth string option, the Chiefs defense desperately needs players to fall back on if their starters were to fall to injury. The Florida State product however did earn his way into the NFL, so there shouldn't be much to worry about.
Over his four years at Florida State, Robinson collected 105 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, and earned eight quarterback sacks. If the Chiefs are able to find something within Robinson, the signing should pan out well. At the very least, it shows the Chiefs are still open to looking into free agency to address positional needs.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.