Chiefs Land Talented Georgia OL in Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft
In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a concerted effort to invest in their offensive line via the NFL Draft. Some of the club's 2021 picks are up for potential contract extensions, whereas others from 2023 or 2024 are still early in their respective rookie deals.
Despite that, could another early-round pick be on the horizon? One outlet's analyst certainly believes so.
In a recent 2025 NFL mock draft for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski highlights some of the best player-team fits in next year's class. At pick No. 30, he sends Georgia offensive tackle Earnest Greene III to Kansas City. Citing the move as the continuation of the process general manager Brett Veach is already working on, Sobleski believes the pick locks down another potential starter for the Chiefs. Texas wideout Isaiah Bond, Arkansas pass-rusher Landon Jackson and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II were listed as "other fits."
"The Kansas City Chiefs already started to prepare for what may be the inevitable," Sobleski wrote. "Both center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith are set to become free agents after the 2024 season. Each could easily reset their respective positional markets. During this year's draft, the Chiefs drafted three offensive linemen. The second-round selection of Kingsley Suamataia is a long-term play at left tackle. Hunter Nourzad is insurance at center. Finally, C.J. Hanson was a small-school tackle prospect who'll provide depth and compete at guard.
"Georgia's Earnest Greene III covers a lot of bases. He's the Bulldogs' starting left tackle. He earned a nod on the first-team All-SEC Freshman squad. But he's often projected inside because of his (listed) 6'4", 320-pound frame. Whether at tackle or guard, Greene will benefit the Chiefs' front five."
After a redshirt year, Greene delivered with a promising 2023 campaign. Making the SEC All-Freshman Team and First Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, he managed to stand out in his first season starting at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, the California native surrendered just one sack in 478 pass blocking reps. He also posted a 70.1 pass blocking grade on the year when combining regular-season and postseason outings.
As Sobleski hinted at, Greene's height could have him end up at guard in the NFL. A lot of that depends on how he tests during the pre-draft process. Long arms can make up for a lack of stature, but a double-whammy could impact how professional clubs see his profile translating. Historically, Andy Reid teams have preferred longer tackles. Even if Greene thrives again in 2024, that's still something to consider.
Another thing to monitor is Kansas City spending another early-round pick on an offensive lineman. While it's true that Humphrey and Smith are without deals as of now, one of them very well could be extended. If that's the case, Nourzad or Hanson immediately becomes a potential replacement for the other. With Jawaan Taylor surely remaining at right tackle in 2025 and two cooks already in the kitchen on the left side, this may be an instance of bolstering the line too much.
Nevertheless, Greene will pop up on many radars if he enjoys a nice redshirt sophomore effort. Will that see him land in the first round like Sobleski predicts? Perhaps, although it may not be in Kansas City.