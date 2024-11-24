NFL Reporter Drops Hint About Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Potential Return to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the winner's circle following a Week 12 triumph over the Carolina Panthers, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned in perhaps his best performance of the season. Despite dealing with a banged-up supporting cast on Sunday afternoon, the two-time NFL MVP threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Charlotte.
The good news doesn't stop there, though, as Kansas City is also looking good on the injury front after weeks of unfortunate developments. Not only are halfback Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu making progress, but another long-term injury candidate is reportedly keeping an in-season return on the table.
In his "Eye on the NFL" segment for CBS Sports' "NFL Today" program, outlet insider Jonathan Jones said the reigning champs could be getting a Christmas present right on time. Reporting on Sunday morning, Jones dropped a major hint regarding the ongoing recovery of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
"Reinforcements, well, they're on the way to Kansas City," Jones said. "Expect running back Isiah Pacheco back on Black Friday against the Raiders. Pass rusher Charles Omenihu should make his debut then, too. There's a possibility that we see Hollywood Brown back on the field this season as early as Christmas, JB (James Brown)."
Brown appears to be tracking to practice at some point, which falls in line with the positive update head coach Andy Reid provided earlier this week.
"[He's] making very good progress," Reid said of Brown. "I can't tell you [the] time when he'll be back, but he's another one that is excited to get back out here and get going, so I appreciate his way he's approached this whole thing."
It's been a trying past few months for Brown, who signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs back in March. After suffering a sternoclavicular injury in the club's first preseason game of the year, it didn't heal properly and he underwent surgery in mid-September. Reid described Brown as "doing great" and "on schedule or a little bit ahead of schedule" almost exactly a month ago, so nothing seems to be changing on that front.
If Brown does indeed make a return before the end of the season, there are a few avenues for it to happen. Judging based on Reid's update(s) and Jones's report, Christmas Day's Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is the earliest one. Week 18's game against the Denver Broncos has a to-be-determined kickoff time, but that'd give Brown a bit more flexibility to rest up. Playing the long game could involve Kansas City's first playoff game: either the Wild Card or Divisional Round of the postseason, depending on seeding.
In either event, there remains serious – albeit cautious – optimism surrounding Brown making his real Chiefs debut in a game that matters.