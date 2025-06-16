Former Chiefs Safety Confident in His Abilities With New Team
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a few pieces from their Super Bowl championship-winning team, but have been able to retain those they felt confident in. One of the departures comes in the form of safety Juan Thornhill, as he begins a new journey with his third NFL franchise.
Thornhill was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of UVA. Throughout his Chiefs tenure, Thornhill provided excellent coverage and helped lead Kansas City to two Super Bowl wins. Following the 2022 campaign, Thornhill would take his talents to the Cleveland Browns.
The former Chief was with the Browns from 2023 to 2024, and saw his production decrease a tad. Going into his age 29-30 season in the National Football League, Thornhill will be testing his luck within the AFC North again, as he now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have had an interesting offseason, but seeing as though they made it to the playoffs last year, they needed to add more pieces to the puzzle if they want to contend with the likes of the Chiefs. While Thornton could see a role decrease in Pittsburgh, he's expressed nothing but happiness in being there.
When discussing his versatility following the Steelers' second day of mandatory minicamp, the former Chiefs safety revealed he'll do whatever it takes if it helps his franchise win.
"I feel like I'm very versatile. I can cover receivers, I can cover tight ends, I can blitz, I can play in the box", Thornhill said via Pittsburgh's DSEN. "I can literally do everything that they need me to do. Whatever they ask me to do is what I plan on doing".
The Steelers won 10 games last season and dropped seven, one of which came against Kansas City on Christmas Day. While the two franchises aren't set to square off this season, the Steelers haven't had a losing season since 2004.
"Literally anything they ask of me", Thornhill said. "I'm just trying to get here and make a lot of plays. Coach was talking about, they see me deep, they see me in the box, they see me cover receivers, tight ends. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win".
