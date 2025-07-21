Former Chiefs WR Describes Relationship with Former Teammate Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have had some of the best wide receivers in recent National Football League history. Going into the new season, especially training camp, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to build chemistry with the young core of wide receivers the Chiefs have collected in recent years.
However, one wide receiver whose presence is often missed by Chiefs Kingdom is that of current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill broke into the league with the Chiefs as their fifth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and spent his first six seasons with Kansas City.
Since Hill's departure, the Chiefs haven't stopped their winning ways. Going into the new season, Hill has high hopes for the Dolphins organization and hopes to see his former franchise in the AFC Championship game down the road.
"Miami Dolphins are taking the AFC," Hill said on the Glory Daze Podcast. "Don't doubt it, bruh, like, we just seen OKC and the Pacers in the finals, anything can happen, right?"
In a recent interview with Kay Adams, the former Chiefs wide receiver discussed his relationship with his former quarterback, reminding everyone that they're still on good terms.
"I feel like me and Pat got a good relationship, I gotta keep it that way," Hill told Adams. " At the end of the day, me and him brothers you know what I'm saying, outside of football, like obviously we were teammates, but I feel like whenever he came into the league, our careers grew both together, so he always be a brother to me."
"Whenever I was in Kansas City, he did a tremendous job of uplifting his guys, holding his guys accountable, and making sure that guys are, you know, ‘If you’re not ready to play, then get your a** off the field’. And that’s what I love about Pat. He’ll never shy away from that.”
Hill and Mahomes had great chemistry on the field, and while Hill now roots for and plays alongside another quarterback, it sounds as though he will always have a special place in his heart for Mahomes and the franchise that took a chance on him back in 2016.
