Chiefs vs. Bears Winners and Losers: Rookies Lead the Way
With a loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs ended the 2024 preseason winless. Despite that, the reigning Super Bowl champions learned plenty along the way.
The past few weeks helped Kansas City decide who will make its initial 53-man roster for the 2024-25 regular season. As the NFL's roster cutdown deadline is less than a week away, Thursday's game against Chicago provided one last look at some end-of-roster candidates and those fighting for depth chart positioning. Some players helped their cases, whereas others have seen better days.
With that in mind, let's point out some of the Chiefs' biggest winners and losers from the third week of the preseason.
Winner: Jaden Hicks
For the second time in three preseason games, fourth-round safety Jaden Hicks made his presence felt with some big-time plays. On Thursday, the Washington State product recovered a muffed punt on special teams and had a tackle for loss on defense. Additionally, he broke up a Brett Rypien pass near the goal line that would've set the Bears up for a touchdown opportunity. Hicks still shows his youth at times, but the finale was one of his best efforts to date.
Loser: Kelvin Joseph
Having missed some time at training camp due to injury, Kelvin Joseph could've used a nice outing to justify a potential roster spot. While it's still possible that he makes the team, he didn't help his case on Thursday. On the Bears' first drive alone, he got flagged for defensive holding twice. He did mix in a nice open-field tackle and a good play on a ball thrown downfield, so it was a mixed bag of a night for him.
Winner: Carson Steele
Whenever head coach Andy Reid gives you a tip of the cap during the preseason, it's noteworthy. Undrafted rookie running back Carson Steele lived up to the hype once again this week, breaking off a pair of long rushes and scoring his second touchdown in August. Steele continues to look good on offense and special teams, making him a slam-dunk inclusion on the 53-man roster.
Loser: Deneric Prince
The flip side of Steele doing so well is it left Deneric Prince with even more pressure to perform. He couldn't do so, however, mustering one catch for three yards and three carries for negative yardage. The Tulsa product couldn't get anything going on the ground against Chicago, also suffering from some poor blocking up front. Prince's involvement came on Kansas City's first offensive possession, which could mean good things for his overall standing, but he was a non-factor on Thursday.
Winner: Cornell Powell
It isn't too often that a player with just two receptions for 16 yards will be deemed a "winner" in the aftermath of a preseason game. Adding in a late-game facemask penalty doesn't aid things, either. But for the second game in a row, Cornell Powell hauled in a receiving touchdown and made the most of his reps. The former Clemson standout appears to be tracking to stick with the organization for another year or even be picked up by an interested team. He put out some solid tape on offense in 2024.
Loser: Jaylen Watson
Following offseason shoulder surgery, cornerback Jaylen Watson has been brought along slowly for months. Finally getting into game action for the first time this preseason, viewers could tell he was rusty. Projected by many (including this writer) as the Chiefs' second-best corner, he played like anything but that this week. The third-year man struggled to make plays down the field and had a very rough rep in the run game. Kansas City wants someone to step up and claim the job alongside Trent McDuffie, although Watson certainly didn't here.
Winner: Matt Araiza
For the most part this preseason, Matt Araiza justified the Chiefs' decision to not open the pocketbook for Tommy Townsend. The new punter in town was excellent again on Thursday, averaging 49 yards per boot and pinning three of them inside the opponent's 20-yard line. A pair of punts totaling 50-plus yards highlighted Araiza's power, and he played a big role in the aforementioned attempt that Hicks recovered in the second quarter.
Loser: Harrison Butker
Harrison Butker wasn't in regular-season form on Thursday. He missed his only field goal attempt, albeit one from 59 yards out, so it was far from one he should always be counted on to make. With that said, he also got flagged for a kickoff that was short of the landing zone. That set the Bears up at the 40-yard line. If he can get this out of the way in the preseason, though, it's good news for the Chiefs.