Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Team success is far and away the most important thing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, but multiple individual players can also reach some new statistical heights with good outings.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs' stars in Week 3.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 3 game notes.
History is on the table for Travis Kelce
Despite a slow start to the year for Travis Kelce, the Chiefs aren't worried about his lack of production. They believe the numbers will eventually show up and when they do, the future Hall of Fame tight end will rise up multiple leaderboards. If Kelce records two receiving touchdowns on Sunday, he'll tie Tony Gonzalez for the most in Chiefs history. He'll also tie Gonzalez for the Kansas City receptions record if he has five catches in Week 3. Finally, 15 yards after the catch would put Kelce past legendary running back LaDainian Tomlinson for the sixth-most in a career dating back to 1992. Sunday could be a prime spot for Kelce to break out, and it'd come with plenty of achievements in the process.
Another opportunity for the Kelce and Patrick Mahomes duo to climb the ranks
Speaking of Kelce, he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are still within striking distance of climbing an all-time leaderboard on Sunday. Entering Week 3, the duo is tied with Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham for the third-most touchdown connections ever. One score can give them an outright rule of third place, further cementing Mahomes and Kelce as one of football's best pairings to grace the field.
Chris Jones with a chance to ascend on the franchise leaderboard
At just 30 years old, Chris Jones has already established himself as one of the greatest pass rushers in Chiefs history. Kansas City's game notes list him as having 77 sacks, but he got a half-sack taken away following Week 2's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That means at 76.5, Jones needs two-and-a-half sacks against Atlanta to pass Justin Houston for the fourth-most in Kansas City history. Jones has played in more games than Houston did with the Chiefs, sure, but the former's dominance as an interior player is difficult to overstate.
Harrison Butker can tie Justin Tucker in one critical stat
Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning kick last weekend against the Bengals, and it was far from an easy one at 51 yards. If the veteran placekicker can hit another one from 50-plus yards out in Week 3, he'll tie Baltimore Ravens standout Justin Tucker with the most such boots since 2017. The next make will be Butker's 30th of that nature, which is a testament to his reliability from long range. With Tucker being widely considered the best kicker of this era, it would also inch Butker just a bit closer to that status.