KC Chiefs vs. LV Raiders Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 8?
With six wins already in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance to notch their seventh on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's a rivalry renewed at Allegiant Stadium, as Kansas City is seeking revenge on their AFC West foes following a Christmas Day upset a season ago. Las Vegas has struggled out of the gate this year, however, getting off to a 2-5 start. With neither team at 100% several weeks into the season, injuries will undoubtedly factor into how Week 8's game unfolds.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Las Vegas in Week 8's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- DE Mike Danna
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The two most notable names here are Smith-Schuster and Danna. The former left Week 7's win over the San Francisco 49ers after aggravating his hamstring injury, and head coach Andy Reid knew on Monday that he'd be out for Week 8. That ended up being the case, and he's joined by Danna who continues to nurse a pectoral strain that held him out of practice all week long. Montrell Washington was activated in order to support the wide receiver room this weekend. New trade acquisition DeAndre Hopkins will indeed make his Chiefs debut on Sunday.
Everyone else on the Kansas City injury report this week will play, including running back Kareem Hunt. After being limited in Wednesday's practice with a hip ailment, the veteran halfback was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and didn't carry a designation into the weekend. Since being activated to the roster following a stint on the non-football illness list, fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will continue to be inactive on game day.
Hanson, Driskell and Tuipulotu have been frequent flyers on the inactives list this year. It's no surprise that they're once again set to miss Week 8's contest.
Las Vegas Raiders inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- RB Dylan Laube
- CB Sam Webb
- WR Tyreik McAllister
- LB Kana'i Mauga
- G Dylan Parham
- TE Harrison Bryant
- DT Zach Carter
The Raiders are a team that's still trying to work its way back to full strength. Already on their backup quarterback again due to Aidan O'Connell going on injured reserve, they also ruled out Parham with a foot injury in advance of Sunday. After missing three days of practice, Bryant was questionable for Week 8 but predictably won't play. Elsewhere, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and wideout Jakobi Meyers will give it a go on Sunday but Mauga, who participated fully in Friday's practice, will not.