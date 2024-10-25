Chiefs vs. Raiders Injury Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Danna, Kareem Hunt Updates
The Kansas City Chiefs will remain shorthanded when they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 8 of the NFL season. Already ravaged by long-term injuries, the Chiefs will be without multiple starters for their matchup with the last-place squad in the AFC West.
After a week without practicing, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) will be listed as out against the Raiders, as will wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), who Reid originally ruled out on Monday.
In better news for Kansas City, running back Kareem Hunt did not receive a designation after the 29-year-old back was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury. Hunt was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and projects to start for the Chiefs again in Las Vegas.
Among the Chiefs' new long-term injuries, this will be Kansas City's first game without No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson, who was placed on injured reserve due to a fractured ankle suffered against the San Francisco 49ers last week. In Watson's place, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo indicated that Nazeeh Johnson, Joshua Williams and Chris Rolland-Wallace could be in line to take over Watson's No. 2 cornerback role, while former practice squad corner Keith Taylor signed to the active roster after Watson was placed on IR.
The team also placed wide receiver Skyy Moore on IR shortly after officially completing their trade for DeAndre Hopkins, leaving the Chiefs with four healthy 53-man roster receivers going into Sunday's showdown: Hopkins in his first action as a Chief, rookie Xavier Worthy and veterans Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman.
The Chiefs have four wide receivers on the practice squad who could be elevated for Sunday's game, as KC can take their pick of Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Montrell Washington and Cornell Powell. In the previous two weeks, the team entered the game with only five active receivers.